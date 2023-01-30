Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning.
The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt.
The fire impacted a unit on the first floor that was unoccupied and one on the second where one person lived.
That person was temporarily displaced but may be able to move back again in a few hours depending on how the gas and electric were affected.