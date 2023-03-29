An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sparks on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 8 a.m. near Vista Boulevard and Geno Martini Parkway on Palermo Drive.
Firefighters say they were able to put it out quickly.
Fire crews say one person who was inside the home was alerted to the fire by her smoke detectors.
She was able to get out safely along with her pet.
Fire crews say 23 Sparks Fire personnel responded along with Sparks Police Department, NV Energy and REMSA.
There's no immediate word on the extent of damages.