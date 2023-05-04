An investigation is underway after a large building fire near 4th Street and Wells Avenue in Reno.
The fire started around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday at an older building.
No injuries are reported at this point.
Wells overpass is closed to traffic in both directions while more than 40 fire personnel respond.
Reno Fire along with Sparks Fire are on scene.
NV Energy is also on scene and has turned off power to the nearby area as a precaution.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
The @RenoFireDept is on scene of a fire in the area of Wells Avenue and 4th. Multiple street closures. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/TNzh90XfGq— David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) May 4, 2023