An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno.
The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 in the area of Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive.
Officials say when police arrived on scene, they confronted a subject and shots were fired.
The subject sustained multiple gun shot wounds and was transported a hospital with unknown injuries.
It is unknown at this time what led to shots being fired and if any officers were injured.
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.