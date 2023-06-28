An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed by a car in south Reno early Wednesday morning.
Police say emergency crews responded to the scene near Linden Street and Gentry Way just after 2:30 a.m. where they found the unidentified pedestrian.
Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The pedestrian later died at Renown Regional Medical Center.
Police say it does not appear that speed or driver impairment were factors in the crash.
The Reno Police Department M.A.I.T. (Major Accident Investigation Team) is handling investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.