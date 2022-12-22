Several downtown Reno streets are currently closed after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
Police say officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs originally responded to the area on the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
Authorities say the person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries after being shot near Wingfield Park.
The area being investigated spans a whole block.
Detectives placed evidence markers both on the north and south sides of the river, from Sierra Street to Arlington Avenue.
"Started near the Riverwalk by the theater down there, and then continued over here to the park,” says Stephen Greenlee of Reno Police.
Police say that no one was injured aside from the subject, and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Reno Police say that Sparks Police will take over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Please be advised of the following road closures as officers conduct an ongoing investigation:— City of Reno (@CityofReno) December 22, 2022
-Arlington Ave. from Court St. to First St.
-First St. from Arlington to Sierra St.
Wingfield Park is also closed. We’ll provide updates when re-opened.
Thanks for your patience!