Several downtown Reno streets are currently closed after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
Wingfield Park is currently closed while police investigate.
Police say officers and courtroom bailiffs originally responded to the area on the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
Authorities say the person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries after being shot near Wingfield Park.
Reno Police say that Sparks Police will take over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Please be advised of the following road closures as officers conduct an ongoing investigation:— City of Reno (@CityofReno) December 22, 2022
-Arlington Ave. from Court St. to First St.
-First St. from Arlington to Sierra St.
Wingfield Park is also closed. We’ll provide updates when re-opened.
Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/splC8X9Nqw