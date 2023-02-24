Around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, Lyon County Dispatch Center got multiple calls of a possible aircraft crash near Stagecoach, Nevada.
A fixed wing aircraft that was found was confirmed to belong to Care flight.
Lyon County deputies along with Central Lyon County Fire, Lyon County Search and Rescue, as well as Douglas County Search and Rescue responded to the area to find the aircraft.
Around 11:15 p.m. the aircraft was found.
The incident is being investigated.
(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)