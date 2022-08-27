An investigation is underway after a 2.1-acre fire near Galena Creek on Sunday.
The fire was reported on Joy Lake Road around 4:35 p.m. on August 14, 2022.
Officials say one building was destroyed on Snow Flower Drive as a result of the fire.
⚠️UPDATE #JoyLakeFire. 80% contained, expect full containment at 6pm. PLEASE avoid area of Snow Flower Dr. Cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7U84neTMhK— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 15, 2022
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) regional administrator has authorized the use of federal funds for the fire.
At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek. The fire also threatened a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, power transmission lines, communications infrastructure and I-580.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue in conjunction with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire which could take several weeks.
If you have reliable information, please contact Detective George Gomez at 775-328-3326.