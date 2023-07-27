Reno Fire investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for an at arson that started around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, at 2431 Patton Drive.
Fire crews tell us the fire started inside a bedroom in a second floor apartment, with smoke and heat damage affecting the rest of the unit.
The fire was contained to the one apartment, but suffered extensive fire damage.
One person was displaced.
Any one with information is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
