The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is reaching out to the public for anyone who has information on a car that caught on fire Monday night.
Crews responded to a car on fire in front of a residence on the 400 block of Vassar Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday, April 4.
According to a tweet from the Reno Fire Department, investigators believe the car was set on fire and are investigating it as a 'vehicle arson'.
RFD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the RFD at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900
