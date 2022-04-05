vehicle arson vassar st.PNG
Reno Fire Department Twitter

The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is reaching out to the public for anyone who has information on a car that caught on fire Monday night.

Crews responded to a car on fire in front of a residence on the 400 block of Vassar Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday, April 4.

According to a tweet from the Reno Fire Department, investigators believe the car was set on fire and are investigating it as a 'vehicle arson'. 

RFD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the RFD at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900