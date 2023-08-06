This "Barbie" is now a billionaire.
"Barbie" crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office Sunday, the most recent of only 53 movies in history to accomplish the feat.
In its third weekend, the movie earned $53 million at the domestic box office, a weekend-to-weekend drop of just 43%. That brings its North American gross just shy of $460 million.
With the $74 million it added overseas, it has so far earned $1.03 billion globally.
In passing the billion-dollar milestone this weekend, "Barbie" has broken a record for female directors previously held by "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, and "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig has become the first female director to helm a movie with a gross higher than $1 billion.
This week also saw the break-up of the first place/second place "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, with Christopher Nolan's historical epic "Oppenheimer" dropping to third place with nearly $29 million at the domestic box office, a drop of only 38.6% from last weekend.
It has so far made more than $228 million in North America and more than $550 million globally.
Taking the number two spot from "Oppenheimer" was the Jason Statham versus giant shark sequel "Meg 2: The Trench," which slightly overperformed expectations with a $30 million take, down about $15 million from what its predecessor earned in its first weekend.
In fourth place, the new animated flick "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" drew families to the tune of $28 million. That film opened last Wednesday and has so far made $43 million.
In fifth place, Disney's "Haunted Mansion" slid more than 62% from its debut last weekend to $9 million.
Here are the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend.
1. “Barbie,” ($53 million)
2. “Meg 2: The Trench,” ($30 million)
3. “Oppenheimer,” ($28.7 million)
4. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” ($28 million)
5. “Haunted Mansion,” ($9 million)
6. “Sound of Freedom,” ($7 million)
7. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I,” ($6.5 million)
8. “Talk to Me,” ($6.3 million)
9. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” ($1.5 million)
10. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” ($1.5 million)
The Associated Press contributed to this story.