Jacobs Entertainment says it has filed for initial permits with the City of Reno to develop and operate The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds on West 4th Street in Reno’s Neon Line District.
“These festival grounds will allow us to expand our vision of The Glow Plaza, creating a very special location for festivals and special events attracting over 100,000 new visitors to downtown Reno each year,” said Jonathan Boulware, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment. “The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will host many free festivals and special events, hosted by Jacobs Entertainment as well as third-party promoters.”
Jacobs Entertainment says it will host a Taco Festival, as well as a Burning Man-related special event, and a Future Classic Car event as part of Hot August Nights.
Physical improvements at The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will include a state-of-the-art stage for free concerts, a food truck alley, and a large open-air shade pavilion.
Subject to approval of permits, The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed later this summer. Jacobs Entertainment is pursuing permit approvals to host up to 20 annual events ranging from one to three days each at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds.