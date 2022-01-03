...Very Strong Winds and Mountain Snow Today into Tuesday
Morning...
* The next winter system arrives today bringing very strong winds
and some damaging winds, mountain snow, and a few light valley
rain and snow showers. This system is modest in terms of
snowfall; however, travel difficulties with snow-covered roads
and localized areas of blowing snow are still expected late today
into Tuesday in the Sierra from Tahoe north, and for the passes
of northeast California.
* Winds increase this morning for northeast California, the Tahoe
Basin and western Nevada. There is potential for gusts to
exceed 80 mph for wind prone locations along the US-395 and
I-580 corridor between Susanville and northern Mono County, in
addition to the Surprise Valley, and far northern Washoe County
near the Oregon border. Elsewhere, gusts of 30-50 mph are
anticipated for valley locations, with Sierra ridge gusts
exceeding 100 mph.
* Some tree falls and power outages are possible along with travel
restrictions for high profile vehicles, and very rough air for
aviators. Backcountry recreation, ski areas and lakes will be
impacted by the winds, blowing snow, and very choppy lake
conditions.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70
mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395/I-580 may see
gusts exceed 80 mph at times. Sheltered areas may only see
gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From Noon Today to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down some trees and power
lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Very rough air for
aviation interests.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. Prepare ahead of time
by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights
with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power
outage.
&&