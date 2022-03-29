The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted unanimously to hold two men who served as advisers to former President Donald Trump in contempt of Congress. Trade adviser Peter Navarro and communications aide Dan Scavino have refused for months to comply with subpoenas. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said before the vote Monday that “They’re not fooling anybody.” The resolution now goes to the House, where the Democratic majority is likely to pass it. Approval there would then send the charges to the Justice Department, which has the final say on prosecution.