The House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. Chairman Bennie Thompson tells reporters the committee is receiving “a lot of information,” including new documentary film footage of Donald Trump’s final months in office. The panel is also in talks with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She has responded to the panel’s request to appear, Thompson says. The yearlong inquiry is intensifying with hearings into the attack and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The next hearing is set for Thursday.