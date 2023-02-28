Nevada is reporting gaming wins of more than $1.2 billion statewide last month compared to the year before.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says most of that money came from the Las Vegas Strip.
Overall, the state saw about a 17% increase in gaming wins compared to the same time last year.
Even though we saw an increase statewide, we're seeing a bit of different trend here in Northern Nevada.
Washoe County brought in about $64 million in January - about $10 million less than what we saw last year.
Revenue in South Lake Tahoe remained flat, around $17 million.
However, casinos on the Strip took in $713 million up from $567 million in 2022.