Actor Jeremy Renner attended the premiere of his new Disney+ show in Reno Thursday.
The premiere was at the El Dorado and Renner says he was grateful to see the community turnout.
"This is the main reason why I wanted to have a screening here locally in town where we shot the show. Because of the accident, I really wanted to use it as a springboard into thanking everybody, Renner said. "There is so many people involved, you know? I still gotta go by Renown and say hi to everybody at the ICU unit and say my thanks and love and...you know...all of it."
Earlier this year, Renner was severely injured after being run over by his snowplow at his home near Mt. Rose.
The show called "Rennervations" was inspired by the fact that Renner has a lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs.
One of the "Rennervations" includes the refurbishment of bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers and Sisters of Northern Nevada.
You can watch Rennervations now on Disney+