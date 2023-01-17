Actor Jeremy Renner says he's back home, recovering after suffering blunt force trauma in a snow plow accident near Mt. Rose earlier this month.
The ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Season two of the show premiered on Sunday.
JANUARY 5, 2023
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.
On Thursday, a video was posted to his Twitter page showing him wearing an oxygen mask while laying in his hospital bed. His mother and sister are seen in the video by his hospital bedside.
A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023
According to the Associated Press, Mayor Hillary Schieve, who said she was a friend of Renner, said he was aiding a stranded motorist when he was injured.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week Renner was ran over by his own Pistenbully while helping a family member's car get unstuck.
The machine started to simply move forward when it ran over Renner, according to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.
Balaam added that mechanics are working to impound the Pistenbully and rule out any issues the machine might have.
WCSO said that after Renner was injured, nearby neighbors brought out towels and provided medical aid.
Mt. Rose Hwy was closed at the time and fresh snow was around 3 feet high on the private road Renner was injured on.
At 9:37 a.m., REMSA's Care Flight landed and transported Renner to the hospital.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve" and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
Authorities and Renner's representative haven't said how the accident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating, according to the release.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.
He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.
“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”
WCSO Responds to Traumatic Injury Involving Jeremy Renner https://t.co/AsSOtg1de3 pic.twitter.com/f07z88BB4J— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 2, 2023