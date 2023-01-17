Weather Alert

...SLICK & ICY ROADS OVERNIGHT THROUGH THE MORNING... Light snow accumulations tonight on area roads will result in slick and icy road conditions through the morning. With clearing skies and colder air moving into western Nevada there is a better chance for flash freezing over area highways and roads across western Nevada. This will further increase the threat for slick conditions during the Tuesday morning commute. Use excess caution if out driving and allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Be careful if walking on untreated sidewalks as they could be icy. A weaker winter system will be pass through the region Wednesday evening through Thursday which could lead to Sierra travel impacts later Wednesday evening and bring impacts to the Thursday morning commute. After this system passes, a quieter pattern continues to look increasingly likely. For the latest road conditions check with NDOT and Caltrans.