Jewish Nevada will host their second annual Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival in September.
It is set for Sunday, September 10th from noon to 3 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center and is free and open to the public.
The event will feature local food trucks, live music, an interactive play area for children and more.
The festival takes its name from a description of Israel, which is often referred to as “the land of milk and honey.” The expression refers to a place full of comfort.
For more information on the event and sponsorships, visit JewishNevada.org.