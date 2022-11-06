Jewish Nevada is holding its annual "Super Sunday" celebration on November 6, 2022.
The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. It's going on until 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino.
All proceeds from the organization's largest fundraiser of the year supports Jewish programs in northern Nevada. It also goes to community grants, Right Start Preschool vouchers, camp scholarships, and more.
All socks that are donated in the sock drive will be donated to Our Place, The Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality.
There is also a craft and book station for kids to set up tzedakah boxes and collect monetary donations for Our Place.
About Jewish Nevada:
"Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation, serving as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jews in Nevada. It is the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community. Jewish Nevada works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel, and around the world. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world); Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy); and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service)."