Joe Lombardo was sworn in as Nevada's newest governor on Monday.
Then, a larger ceremony will be held Tuesday at noon at the Carson City Community Center.
Nevada law requires that governors be sworn into office on the first Monday in January.
In his victory speech last month, Lombardo said his administration plans to expand school choice and make school safety a priority.
The outgoing Clark County sheriff said they also plan to "fix the broken state agencies" and "create safer streets by eliminating soft on crime laws".
