The defendant in the GPS tracking case involving Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung will have an extra 12 days to in order to file a protection order from being revealed in the case.
On Wednesday, May 10, Justice David Hardy ordered the defendant - currently being identified as John Doe in legal documents, now has until May 24 to file a protective order.
If granted by the judge, 'John Doe' would not have to reveal their identity.
If the defendant fails to file the protective order by then, they will lose any ability to prevent their name from being disclosed.
------------------
MAY 4, 2023:
A Washoe County judge has ordered a private investigator to name the client who hired him to place GPS trackers on cars of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung.
In the ruling, dated May 4, District Judge David Hardy says David McNeely has until May 12th to hand over documents revealing that client.
Earlier this week, defense lawyers argued that the client should remain private.
MAY 1, 2023:
A judge heard oral arguments Monday in the case involving alleged GPS trackers on cars of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung.
In court, lawyers argued whether or not the person who hired the private investigator, David McNeely should remain private.
Justice David Hardy said that he would make a determination within the next week whether McNeely has to reveal his client's identity.
"Your argument that the single relationship between private investigator and client is a trade secret because of the enhanced confidentiality of that."
Judge Hardy also pointed out the irony of it in a hypothetical question by saying that one argument that has "curb appeal" is the fact that Mayor Schieve and past Commissioner Hartung might say that being tracked is a privacy violation.
In December, Mayor Schieve filed a lawsuit against McNelly after saying a mechanic working on her car located a GPS device.
In the legislature, a bill that would keep people from putting tracking devices on cars is moving forward.
Assembly Bill 356 is expected to be talked about among lawmakers on Friday, May 5.
If passed, those who place a device under certain circumstances would be guilty of a misdemeanor on the first and second offenses. After that, they could be charged with a felony.
The bill makes exceptions for law enforcement officers who install one because of a warrant or court order.
MARCH 28, 2023:
Lawyers for a private investigator accused of placing GPS trackers on cars of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung say their client should not be revealed to the public.
In a new court document dated March 27, 2023, lawyers say the person who hired the private investigator David McNeely should remain private.
Previously, both Schieve and Hartung tried to compel a judge to reveal the person who hired the private investigator to allegedly track their cars.
The document argues, "the identity of a client that hires a private investigator is confidential and sensitive information. The party hiring a private investigator expects confidentiality," and therefore should be not made public.
In conclusion, the lawyers argue that the court should reverse the previous ruling to make the client known.
Hartung resigned from his position in mid-March.
FEBRUARY 24, 2023:
Washoe County Commissioner Chair Vaughn Hartung says he had a GPS tracking device placed on his car, after Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleged the same issue late last year.
According to an amended complaint, dated February 23, 2023, Hartung alleges that not only did he drive the personal car, but so did his wife and daughter, 'including on trips where Hartung was not in the vehicle."
Hartung says he learned of his alleged car device "after being apprised of media and public-records reports that showed the locations of the vehicle(s) at his personal residence...."
The complaint, filed in the Second Judicial District Court, again demands a jury trial.
----------
Feb. 6, 2023:
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
Mayor Schieve cites the lack of private investigator privilege in Nevada as one of her bases for the motion. She also notes that if someone who receives a subpoena objects on the basis that the subpoena seeks a "trade secret", the recipient must first show that the requested information is protected as such.
Furthermore, she argues that the identity of a single client is not a protectable trade secret.
The Counsel for Hillary Schieve argues in all that the Court should compel the defendants, McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries, LLC, to produce documents sufficient to identify the individual or entity/entities who hired them to surveil Mayor Schieve.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 21, 2023:
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car.
The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20.
Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries, LLC last month after finding a GPS device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.
Court documents also reveal that McNeely was interviewed by Sparks Police and did not disclose the "name of the client without a subpoena signed by a judge."
Schieve, who filed the lawsuit as a private citizen is seeking restitution for invasion of privacy, trespassing, civil conspiracy and negligence, as well as attorney’s costs.