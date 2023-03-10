Thanks to a 'Joining Forces' grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety, multiple law enforcement agencies will spend extra patrols cracking down on speeders.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding.
This is a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.
The Sparks Police Department and Storey County Sheriff's Office are joining forces with other northern Nevada agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from March 13th, 2023- March 29th, 2023, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.
Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com