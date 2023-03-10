Thanks to a 'Joining Forces' grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety, Sparks Police will continue to focus their enforcement on speeders.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding.
This is a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.
The Sparks Police Department is joining forces with other northern Nevada agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from March 13th, 2023- March 29th, 2023, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.
Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.
The Sparks Police Department says it is dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com