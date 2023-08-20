Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an International Overdose Awareness Day Event at Teglia’s Paradise Park in Reno.
It will happen on Saturday, August 26th from 2 to 6 p.m. and include JTNN representatives and community partners.
International Overdose Awareness Day is intended as a day of remembrance for those lost to overdose and to acknowledge the grief of those they left behind while reducing the stigma around drug-related deaths.
In preparation for this upcoming event, the inmate community was given an opportunity to write messages of hope and provide awareness to the community.
Their messages will be planted throughout the park on the day of the event.
