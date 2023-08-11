Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the Washington case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. If U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agrees with the date prosecutors proposed Thursday, the case against Trump would open right before the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, which was fueled by Trump’s election lies. He reacted angrily to the proposed trial date on his Truth Social platform, and defense attorneys have suggested they’ll try slowing things down. Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and he has pleaded not guilty.