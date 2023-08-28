This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Mark Meadows on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. Meadows is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.