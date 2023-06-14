The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges holding its annual Child Abuse and Neglect Institute in Downtown Reno this week. Judges from all over the country are attending the seminar; it's a longstanding tradition here.
"This program is over 25 years in the making," said Melissa Gueller with the NCJFCJ. "And it really is the premier training for judges on how to best handle child abuse and neglect cases so that there's better outcomes."
That means better outcomes for families, and it starts with those that are making the decisions in these cases.
"As my mentor told me, being a judge in children's court is different from being a judge in any other court," said John Romero, a retired judge and former president of the NCJFCJ. "You have to know the community that you reside in, the community that comes before your court, and the community of your court, and you need to be willing to learn something new every day, because child abuse and neglect and juvenile justice are very dynamic."
He says in this court, no two cases are alike, so an individualized approach is key. And it's important to connect with the whole family.
"Children have been taught to believe that the judge is some ogre that eats children for lunch," Romero said. "I'm a dad and a granddad and a great grandfather, I love kids. I want them to meet me and I want them to feel comfortable about coming to court, they need to be heard."
More and more, he says, the focus is on the best outcomes for everyone involved in these cases - even those presiding over them.
"The other issue is the whole vicarious trauma you experience as a judge," Romero said. "Because you want to get involved, you have to get involved, but you also have to remember if it starts taking a toll, emotionally, psychologically, whatever, you need a break. You're not any good to anyone else if you yourself are not healthy."
The conference runs through Friday.