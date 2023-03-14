The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has secured a guilty verdict in a recent jury trial involving felony-level charges of fraud and attempted theft.
Kamani Ja’Mad Holmes, age 28 from Sacramento was convicted of Attempted Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Attempt to Obtain $5,000 to $25,000 in Property by False Pretenses, Using Another's ID for a Harmful or Unlawful Purpose, and Forgery.
Sentencing is set for April 20, and Holmes faces up to 32 years in prison.
The case against Holmes began in July 2021, when he attempted to purchase two dirt bikes from a local dealership using a fraudulent Texas driver’s license and credit numbers stored on his iPhone’s digital wallet.
When the victim, whose credit number Holmes attempted to use to pay for the bikes, received a fraud-alert text message from his bank, he immediately contacted the store and the Reno Police Department.
Employees of the store then also contacted RPD and stalled Holmes. When RPD officers arrived at the store, Holmes was still there, and they determined that he was trying to use an ID and several credit cards that weren’t his, including the victim’s credit number, to make a purchase totaling around $20,000. Holmes was arrested and this office filed formal criminal charges against him.
During trial, Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth argued that because of the victim’s quick thinking to contact the store, Holmes was caught in the act of making the sizable fraudulent purchase.
