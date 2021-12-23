Kim Potter

The jury has reached a trial outcome in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser during a traffic stop.

The jury announced it had a trial outcome in Kim Potter’s manslaughter case Thursday.

The court has not responded to questions on whether a trial outcome is a verdict.

The jury began deliberations in the case on Monday.

State sentencing guidelines call for a maximum term of just over seven years in prison for a first-degree manslaughter conviction and four years in prison for a second-degree manslaughter conviction, but prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences for the former Brooklyn Center officer.

