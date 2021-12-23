Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following areas and independent city, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 904 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Sparks, Gardnerville Ranchos, Johnson Lane, Carson City Airport, New Washoe City, Washoe City, Pleasant Valley, Indian Hills, Galena, Damonte Ranch, Caughlin Ranch, Hidden Valley, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Kingsbury, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Washoe Lake Campground and Lakeview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The heavy rains could trigger minor debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around burn scar areas. &&

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of storm systems will continue to bring rain and snow to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snow for the Sierra and northeast California Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter Storm Warnings are in place...please check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation will continue today. However, it is expected to be all rain for valleys with any snow impacts limited to foothills and ranges above 5500 to 6500 feet tonight into early Friday. Snow showers could briefly reach valley floors in far western Nevada Friday morning but impacts look limited with temperatures in the 30s. The chance for snow in the valleys increases Christmas Day as a cold front moves through. * A period of strong gusty winds will be possible through early afternoon across Mineral and Southern Lyon counties, especially along Highway 95 near Walker Lake. Brief wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in these wind prone areas, out ahead of the heavier precipitation. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California).