The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.
The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
To reach a verdict, the seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision.
Depp accused Heard of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)