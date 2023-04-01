Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts for wind prone areas may reach 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may limit visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&