The JUSTin Hope foundation and DoughBoys Donuts invite the community to take part in World Autism Acceptance, Awareness, Appreciation Day, Sunday, April 2nd by purchasing special Autism donuts.
On Sunday stop by any of the three area DoughBoys donuts locations and purchase their special autism awareness donuts.
Doughboys Donuts will donate a portion of the proceeds to the JUSTin HOPE Foundation. Call ahead orders welcome.
Participating locations can be found below:
- DoughBoys Donuts – South Reno 57 Damonte Ranch Pkwy # 101 775.853.6844
- DoughBoys Donuts – Northwest Reno 5115 Mae Anne Ave Ste B 775.787.8586
- DoughBoys Donuts – Spanish Springs / Sparks 5272 Sparks Blvd, Unit 106 775.384.1105
The mission of the JUSTin HOPE Foundation is to give hope to families and individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities by promoting inclusion and creating opportunities through education/training and family support to maximize the individual’s potential.