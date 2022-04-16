April is Autism Awareness Month, and in honor of that, the JUSTinHope Foundation partnered with Reno Ice and Scheels to hold a fundraiser. The ticket sales for the Canadian American Hockey Tournament went straight to the foundation, and those funds were matched by Scheels. Justin's father Art Reitz says they ended up raising $5,000.
Art Reitz, also the Co-Founder of the JUSTinHope Foundation says "The whole reason we started JUSTinHope is to help families like Justin."
Maricela Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the JUSTinHope Foundation who also used to be Justin's teacher when he was younger mentions "To see what JUSTinHope has become in the 12 years they've founded it is just incredible."
Reitz says people were donating more money throughout the game, while finding out what JUSTinHope is all about. He says the money is going towards different programs the foundation has to offer. The foundation says they really focus on intellectual development disabilities as a whole.
Reitz adds "It all encompasses cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism so our foundation helps adults and kids with all those disabilities."
Justin, Reitz's 19 year old son with autism, who is the inspiration for the foundation, got the honor of dropping the ceremonial puck to start the game off. The Canada team defeated the U.S. team, but the real winner was Autism Awareness Month.
Gutierrez says "Autism, it just has a very special place in our heart as Justin, who the organization was named after, has autism."
Reitz tells us about Justin "He enjoys socializing with people, he enjoys being around people and we think it's important for these kids with IDD to socialize, and get out into the community, be inclusive and that's kind of what JUSTinHope is about."
If you'd like to donate to the JUSTinHope Foundation you can find the link in this article.