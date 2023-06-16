K9 Rony is retiring after six years of service with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
K9 Rony was dual-certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and patrol work.
During his service, deputies say Rony participated in countless community and school events and was well known and loved for his gentle disposition.
"Rony was a cherished member of his family and will be greatly missed."
The WCSO adds, "Born to love, trained to serve, loyal to the end.”
His handler, Sgt. Jason Wood is also retired.
