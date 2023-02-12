Deputies with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Susanville after a late-night traffic stop revealed multiple drugs within the vehicle.
On Tuesday, February 7 just after midnight, Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City limits of Susanville, for vehicle code violations.
Deputies identified Brianna Harrod, 30, of Janesville as the driver of the vehicle and Lee McCallister Jr, 55, of Susanville as a passenger.
Deputies were assisted by Susanville Police Department K9 “Zeke”.
Zeke conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Upon searching the vehicle, Deputies and Officers located a glass smoking device with a white residue, commonly used to ingest methamphetamine. Also located inside the vehicle was a backpack that contained Fentanyl, Xanax, and Oxycodone.
McCallister was placed under arrest and transported to the Lassen County Jail for the following charges:
- 113550(a) H&S- Possession of a narcotic controlled substance
- 11375(a) H&S- Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Harrod was cited for the following charges:
- 11364 H&S- Possession of drug paraphernalia.