Who said you couldn't train hard in the gym and then eat tacos immediately after?
Today, Karma Box Project held its first Train 4 Tacos event, which will be held every Sunday this summer.
The two main draws to get people in the door were: it's free and there's tacos.
But if that wasn't enough, the event's main focus is encouraging people to use physical activity to better their mental health.
"Everything you do in the gym translates into real life application," said Grant Denton, Executive Director for the Karma Box Project. "Whether you're developing a relationship with pain and learning how to breathe through a panic. A lot of times in the gym, especially when you're hitting that bag or when you're in the ring or even in the ice bath. You get in a condition of panic, and we learn how to breathe through it. So, I think the whole purpose is healthy ways to handle emotions."
The training started off with some light stretches then went on to include cardio, boxing, mitt work, sparring and more.
After the workout, most of the trainees did a cold-water plunge. Even I had to get in the water to see what it took.
And of course, the reward at the end came in taco form from the Preemos taco truck.
But the real reward for some of the participants were the mental benefits.
"I only remember like very hard times that have happened and I often forget that I've gotten through those hard times," said Claire Clark. "So, when I come in here and do something new, I've never been a boxer before so it's empowering for me."
"I've struggled with addiction since I was 18, I'm 35," said Tyler Wood. "Anytime in sobriety, it's fitness you know it just helps you feel better. It helps me feel better."
Karma Box Project is using this event to try and get more people into the gym.
"So how do you create value, you start knocking out the excuses," Denton said. "'Well, it costs too much.' It's free. 'Well, I don't like working out.' Tacos. Whatever it is man just get folks in here."
Train 4 Tacos will take place on Sundays at ReDirect Athletics for the rest of the summer.