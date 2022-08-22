As part of recognizing the hard work and value of service animals in our community, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has invited a service dog to be 'Mayor for the Day' at an upcoming city council meeting.
Options Veterinary Care (Options) is a unique nonprofit clinic that provides needed veterinary care to pets who would otherwise suffer without it.
These pets are beloved and important companions to seniors with limited incomes and low-income families in our community.
Keeks is a service dog and client of Options. His person, Mike Keeney is a disabled senior and a veteran.
Reno Mayor Schieve has invited Keeks to be the next Mayor for the Day, recognizing the value of pets in the lives of Reno residents and the important services Options provides by ensuring that people in the community can get affordable veterinary care for their pets.
Keeks will preside at the Reno City Council meeting this Wednesday, August 24, at 10 a.m. at Reno City Hall.
He will be joined by his person, Mike, and Chihuahua friend named Little Bit.
“Reno is a pet friendly city in so many ways.” Said Mayor Schieve. “Options is a unique nonprofit in Reno that provides veterinary care to pets owned by low-income senior citizens and families who cannot otherwise afford needed care for a beloved dog or cat. It is one more way that our city is truly pet friendly and supports people in need.”
Options partners with many local human service agencies and other nonprofits to provide vet care to pets in need.
“Keeks represents the many dogs and cats served by Options,” said Bonney Brown, of Options Veterinary Care. “While many pet owners can pay the cost of an unexpected vet bill using a credit card, this is not an option for some seniors, disabled individuals, and low-income families in Washoe County and surrounding areas. When a pet’s person cannot afford needed veterinary care, it can result in suffering for both the pet and the person who loves that animal. We often hear from people who are willing to forgo their own medication or other necessities so that they can help their pet, but even that sacrifice may not cover the cost of needed care. Options fills this need in our community”
Options was founded in 2020 to help address the need for affordable vet care and prevents both animal and human suffering. While this is an issue nationwide, Options is one of a few nonprofit clinics working to address this need and the only one in northern Nevada.
If you wish to attend and show support for Options, this City Council meeting will be in the City Council Chamber at City Hall, 1 East First Street, at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, August 24.
For more information about Options and services provided, visit www.optionsveterinarycare.org