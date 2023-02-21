Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 may see gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may lead to areas of low visibility along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and US-95, primarily east of the Reno and Carson City area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&