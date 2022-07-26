Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is hosting a River Walk this Saturday, July 30th from 10-12pm at Mayberry Park featuring Dr. Sarrah Dunham-Cheatham, a Research Assistant Professor and Core Analytical Lab Director at UNR, and Nicole Choma, an undergraduate researcher at UNR, who will share their research on microplastics in the Truckee River Watershed.
This educational River Walk starts on the east end of Mayberry Park and will begin with an interactive storytelling activity about the Truckee River watershed.
The event will end with an optional one-hour cleanup - all needed materials will be provided.
The distance for the River Walk tour will be approximately 1 mile.
If interested, you can sign up at Plastic Free July River Walk — Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (ktmb.org)