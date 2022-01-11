Keolis North America (Keolis), the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) operating partner for fixed-route bus operations, is hosting a job fair January 13-15 with the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce to recruit drivers for the Truckee Meadows transit territory.
Keolis is hiring multiple drivers to operate fixed route service for passengers in the region.
Successful candidates are expected to receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, etc.) and will be fully compensated for professional training. In addition, employees receive 48 hours of sick time, eight paid holidays and are also eligible for a $2,000 referral bonus offered without limit.
“Our drivers are highly valued as the face of our operations, providing critical transit solutions to residents and visitors of our region,” said Keolis general manager, Philip Pumphrey. “Keolis prioritizes the well-being of our own people and we are pleased to offer highly competitive pay and benefits.”
Below you will see the schedule and location of the job fair:
Thursday, January 13, 2022 (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
Friday, January 14, 2022 (12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Saturday, January 15, 2022 (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)
The Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce 4065 S. Virginia St. #101
For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements and full job description, you can visit: keolisna.com/renodrivers.