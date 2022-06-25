What used to be known as a dodgeball tournament called Dodge For A Cause, is now the annual kickball tournament Kick For A Cause, a tournament fundraiser for families and their children with disabilities to raise money for therapies insurance wouldn't normally cover.
This year, they hoped to raise about $15,000 helping 4 children just as they did last year.
Donald Abbott, a Sparks City Councilmen who was also on a team at the tournament says "Everyone who's here today can see why we are here, why we are raising money, why we are having fun it doesn't matter if you get first or second or whatever because we're having an impact on these kids."
People were able to sign up their own team to compete in the tournament, they also held a raffle, silent auction and costume contest.
The tournament ended up having about 20 teams competing.
One mother who started Dodge For A Cause back in 2011 for her daughter's STEM cell treatment attended the event today.
She told us when they first started the fundraiser it ended up skyrocketing into helping other children in the community who needed it most. Maria Barber's daughter is now 16 and one of the main reasons the tournament exists, she says "Now its how do we get her to function in life really well, being a good human being that contributes to our society and has the confidence to do that."