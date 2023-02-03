The Elko County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man from Oregon who was wanted for a possible kidnapping.
On January 30, 2023 at approximately 11:21 AM a deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Nevada State Police that they had found an abandoned vehicle that was stolen.
They further advised that the suspect may be in the Wells area and was wanted for a possible kidnapping.
The suspect was identified as Kyle Keith Martin, 31 years old, from Lowell, Oregon.
A deputy spotted a man in Wells, NV that met the description of Martin.
When the deputy approached the man, he fled on foot and stole a nearby brown Ford Ranger.
The deputy chased Martin for several miles in the stolen vehicle. He pursued
him in the Wells city limits, US93, and on Interstate 80.
A second deputy got involved in the pursuit after it passed Wells traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.
Martin was eventually apprehended south of the 362 mile marker of IR80, after the vehicle he was driving got stuck in a snow drift as he attempted to cross the median.
Martin fled on foot a second time and was apprehended by the deputies near a ranch house just south of the interstate.
Martin is believed to have committed crimes in different states.
The investigation is ongoing.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)