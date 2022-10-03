The U.S. Marshals Service says a kidnapping suspect wanted out of Reno was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.
On October 3, 2022, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested Roger Eugene Hillygus.
In February of 2022, a bench warrant for Failing to Appear was issued by Washoe County District Judge Barry Breslow.
Hillygus failed to show up for a hearing relating to the crime of Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Burglary, 2nd Degree Kidnapping of an Older or Vulnerable Person.
Investigation revealed Hillygus was in the Kansas City area.
Hillygus was located by Kansas City USMS personnel and taken into custody with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Interstate Highway 35. Hillygus was booked into the Clay County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice and will await extradition back to Reno.
District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending these fugitives. This is a good example of how law enforcement agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help keep our community safe”.
(U.S. Marshals Service)