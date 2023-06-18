Kids Day at the Reno Rodeo

Kids' Day is Sunday June 18 at the Reno Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids for a day of fun including the 7th annual Mutton Bustin' Championship, milking cows, horse-back riding, pictures with rodeo royalty, and more.
It's a free event educating kids on the tradition of rodeo, agriculture and the western lifestyle.
There is also a Special Kids’ Rodeo (SKR) for children and young adults under the age of 18 who have physical and mental disabilities. That's from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Reno livestock Events Center's Indoor Arena.