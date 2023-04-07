The south Reno KinderCare Center closed Friday due to what they called a 'security issue' impacting a nearby business.
KinderCare tells us they talked with police - and decided this was the best decision.
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. After talking with the police, we decided the safest thing to do would be to close our center today."
The company did not go into details about the security issue that's raising concerns.
The company says they will keep in contact with police through the weekend.
They'll let families know the plan for Monday as soon as possible.
While it's not confirmed whether it's related to KinderCare closing, the IGT next door on Prototype Drive also closed Friday after police say a former employee made threatening comments.
Reno Police say the employee was fired a couple days ago.
Officers tell us they have not made an arrest because there is no probable cause at the moment.
Police say the business decided to close work today out of abundance.