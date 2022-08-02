Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday.
The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m.
It's expected to be fully contained Tuesday night.
It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the Forest Service, BLM, Division of Forestry all helped with the fire.
#KinneyFire Update: 90% containment. No further spread as #TMFR @blmnv @HumboldtToiyabe fire crews mopped up and patrolled incident overnight. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gSi4l9dw7B— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 2, 2022
⚠️#TMFR and multiple fire units on scene on a brushfire in Kenny Ln. Details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/r6u63eD94R— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 1, 2022