Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday.

The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. 

It's expected to be fully contained Tuesday night. 

It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. 

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the Forest Service, BLM, Division of Forestry all helped with the fire. 