Today, 806 volunteers came out to help make our community a cleaner, healthier place by participating in KTMB’s Great Community Cleanup!
Volunteers worked at 26 sites spread throughout the community removing invasive weeds, picking up trash, cleaning up illegally dumped items from open space areas, spreading mulch in local parks, planting 70 trees to improve our urban tree canopy, and planting almost 1,623 plants to promote our region’s natural ecology.
Trash included tires, yard waste, appliances, shot-up televisions, furniture, an abandoned RV, and more. Ensuring these potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community but a safer and healthier one as well.
Preliminary results from Saturday's cleanup show that over 84,420 pounds of trash (42.21 tons) and over 32,930 pounds (16.5 tons) of invasive weeds and green waste were removed during today’s cleanup event.
“I’m always amazed at the level of community support we receive for these large-scale cleanup events. It’s encouraging to see how many people truly care about stewarding Nevada’s public lands and making a difference in our community,” said Marina McCreary, KTMB’s Beautification and Clean-ups Program Manager. “We’re so grateful to our many municipal and community partners who continue to support our efforts, including our funders at the Washoe County Health District, Truckee River Fund, Sun Valley General Improvement District, NV Energy Foundation, and many others. We’re especially grateful to the over XXX volunteers who came out on this beautiful Saturday to make today’s event such a success.”