With the holiday season upon us and tree lots beginning to appear around town, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has already begun preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) and program sponsor NV Energy Foundation will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling program starting the day after Christmas, December 26th through Monday, January 10, 2023.
Volunteers are needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and Shadow Mountain locations.
“KTMB has been hosting Christmas Tree Recycling for 28 years, and every year it provides an essential service to the community by giving residents a responsible way to dispose of their Christmas Trees,” says Marina McCreary, KTMB’s Beautification and Cleanups Programs Manager. “The success of this program every year is thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help; it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays. This program annually diverts over 10,000 trees from the landfill and turns them into mulch for beautification projects in our parks. We have so many wonderful partners and supporters of this program, including our long-time volunteers and our sponsor, NV Energy Foundation.”
KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations.
Trees must be free of ornaments, flocking, and tinsel. KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs.
Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer.