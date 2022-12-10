Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * CHANGES... Rain has started to transition to snow in western Nevada. With impacts starting to be felt in lower elevations, the Winter Weather Advisory has been pushed up to begin immediately. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet, except 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet including Washoe Valley and Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility tonight into Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower from near 5500 feet to valley floors Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even slushy roadways can create hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&