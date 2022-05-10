Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) recently received a $10,000 Community Fund grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.
KTMB plans to use the grant to coordinate Beautification and Cleanup events with civic groups in the community and to develop environmental-education PSAs in Spanish.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to creating a more sustainable and beautiful region through waste reduction, education, and active community involvement.
“This funding will allow KTMB to be more inclusive by expanding its mission into the Spanish-speaking community to create a more sustainable and beautiful region, to reduce land and water pollution, enhance volunteerism, and encourage environmental literacy and stewardship throughout the Truckee Meadows community," said Mark Cameron, Executive Director of KTMB.
Started by the Biggest Little City Committee, KTMB was founded in 1989 as Western Nevada Clean Communities (WNCC). T
his group was later affiliated with Keep America Beautiful. That is how WNCC officially became today's Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. KTMB continues its efforts to keep our area beautiful through education, cleanup events, and community engagement.
